Horrifying footage of plane SNAPPED in half at Istanbul airport leaving 52 injured

The shocking footage is seen at Istanbul's Sabiha Gökçen airport on Wednesday (February 5) as a plane skids off the runway and snaps in two.

"We drove on the road, it was raining heavily and we noticed the crushed plane on the side of the road.

The teams were trying to save people and shouting sounds were heard.

Many ambulances, firefighters and police cars were trying to reach [the victims].

I saw very clearly the place where the plane was crushed, its front shattered and its broken parts.," said the filmer of this exclusive clip in a telephone interview with Newsflare.

Reports indicate that 52 people were injured, with the nature of injuries unknown at this time.

"We tried to help but we couldn't stop on the road.

As I said in the video, it is very sad and very bad.

I hope no one will die," said the filmer.

"There has been no loss of life, the injured passengers are being evacuated off the plane to hospitals," Turkish transport minister Cahit Turan said to media.