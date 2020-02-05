Brindisi on State of the Union

Brindisi of utica this monring before he left for washington...to be at that state of the state tonight.

"i hope the president strikes a bodypart is in town.

I'm looking forward to hearing more on what his plans are to help lower health insurance costs which are our number one concern for people in our community, specifically around prescription drug costs.

I wanto hear more about his plans for infrastructure and rebuilding o nations infrastructure, what are we gonna do to protect social security and medicare, those are top priority for me and i want to hear what the president's plans are in those important issues as well."

Nbc and cbs will carry president trump's state of the union address...tonight at 9.

It will focus on what the president calls, "the great american comeback".

Administration officials say the tone will be uplifting, as he lays out