Police chase car on parade route for Super Bowl winners in Kansas City now < > Embed Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:35s - Published Police chase car on parade route for Super Bowl winners in Kansas City A driver was chased along the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade route and put into a forced spin by law enforcement officers who then arrested the motorist and another person at gunpoint.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this