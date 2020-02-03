Jay-Z Says Sitting During The Super Bowl National Anthem Was Not A Protest

Jay-Z has a message for those who believe he was engaging in a silent protest at this year's Super Bowl.

He received some criticism after video showed him, his wife and their daughter sitting during "The Star-Spangled Banner".

He said he and his wife were seated from the time Yolanda Adams sang "America the Beautiful".

The rapper said he would never put his young daughter in the position of being part of a protest.

According to the mogul, it "was not premeditated at all," but was instead a case of him doing his job.

His Roc Nation corporation has a partnership with the NFL which includes producing the Super Bowl halftime show.