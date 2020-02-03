Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Jay-Z Says Sitting During The Super Bowl National Anthem Was Not A Protest

Jay-Z Says Sitting During The Super Bowl National Anthem Was Not A Protest

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published < > Embed
Jay-Z Says Sitting During The Super Bowl National Anthem Was Not A Protest

Jay-Z Says Sitting During The Super Bowl National Anthem Was Not A Protest

Jay-Z has a message for those who believe he was engaging in a silent protest at this year's Super Bowl.

He received some criticism after video showed him, his wife and their daughter sitting during "The Star-Spangled Banner".

He said he and his wife were seated from the time Yolanda Adams sang "America the Beautiful".

The rapper said he would never put his young daughter in the position of being part of a protest.

According to the mogul, it "was not premeditated at all," but was instead a case of him doing his job.

His Roc Nation corporation has a partnership with the NFL which includes producing the Super Bowl halftime show.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Jay-Z tries to explain why he and Beyoncé stayed seated for the national anthem at the Super Bowl

Jay-Z tried to explain his partnership with the NFL in the days leading up to the Super Bowl. Then he...
Lainey Gossip - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineJust JaredBillboard.comSOHHBelfast TelegraphPinkNews


Beyonce, Jay-Z & Blue Ivy Sit Down During Super Bowl National Anthem

Beyonce, Jay-Z and their kid, Blue Ivy, chose not to stand up for the National Anthem at Super Bowl...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •E! OnlineBillboard.comJust JaredLainey Gossip



You Might Like


Tweets about this

Fun_kiwi

Everyone’s Daddy RT @ComplexMusic: JAY-Z says he wasn't trying to make a statement by sitting during the Super Bowl national anthem...he just didn't realize… 4 minutes ago

KELOUISE1

KELOUISE RT @NBCNews: "I didn't have to make a silent protest," Jay-Z says of sitting during the national anthem at the Super Bowl. "The artists tha… 5 minutes ago

AngelaCimaglia

Angela Cimaglia RT @AliseSession: JAY-Z Says He & Beyoncé Sitting During Super Bowl National Anthem Was No Protest: Forgot To Stand! https://t.co/wvzzuQtwl… 15 minutes ago

AliseSession

Alise Session JAY-Z Says He & Beyoncé Sitting During Super Bowl National Anthem Was No Protest: Forgot To Stand!… https://t.co/sgv0gLmZRV 15 minutes ago

RobCooperJr

Rob Cooper Jr Uh uh “Massa” it wasn’t what you think it was. #Clown. #JayZ #Kaepernick # https://t.co/VYTtngjjYI 26 minutes ago

nbcwashington

NBCWashington Jay-Z lays the speculation to rest, saying that choosing Colombian Shakira and Puerto Rican J-Lo to perform was the… https://t.co/zBunsKfbva 26 minutes ago

CrooklynsDodger

All-City Preez RT @XXL: Jay-Z says he wasn’t trying to send a message by sitting down during the National Anthem at the Super Bowl ⬇️ https://t.co/V42S2Ta… 33 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Jay-Z Gives Explanation for Sitting During National Anthem [Video]Jay-Z Gives Explanation for Sitting During National Anthem

Jay-Z Gives Explanation for Sitting During National Anthem Jay-Z and his wife, Beyoncé, remained seated during the national anthem performed by Demi Lovato during Super Bowl LIV in Miami Gardens on..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:19Published

Kansas City Chiefs fans join to sing National Anthem before start of parade [Video]Kansas City Chiefs fans join to sing National Anthem before start of parade

Kansas City Chiefs fans join to sing National Anthem before start of Super Bowl parade

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 00:53Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.