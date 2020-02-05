Read Aloud Day at Rome elementary school

Teachers at the school along with the author of "the adventures of mac the dog" are working it's read aloud day at it's read aloud day at gansevoort elementary school in rome.

Teachers at the school along with the author of "the adntus of mac thdog" are worng tother to bringbooks to le toda school along with the author of "the adventures of mac the dog" are working together to bring books to life today at the school.

Read aloud day is a national day... it's a day to celebrate the importance of reading... in the classroom and in everyday life.

At gansevoort today -- it was a hands on and very loud approach to a skill these kids will take with them throughout life... from kindergarten on.... 1:47:14 reading every day, singing, playing while they are reading.... will help