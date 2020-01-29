Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Even After the Impeachment Trial John Bolton Could Still Be Subpoenaed by House Democrats

Even After the Impeachment Trial John Bolton Could Still Be Subpoenaed by House Democrats

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:15s - Published < > Embed
Even After the Impeachment Trial John Bolton Could Still Be Subpoenaed by House Democrats

Even After the Impeachment Trial John Bolton Could Still Be Subpoenaed by House Democrats

Even with President Trump’s impeachment trial winding down, John Bolton could still be called to testify before Congress.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

House Democrat says John Bolton told him in September to 'look into' Marie Yovanovitch's ouster

House Democrat says John Bolton told him in September to 'look into' Marie Yovanovitch's ousterShortly before the Senate's impeachment trial resumes, another John Bolton revelation has arrived....
WorldNews - Published

Trial highlights: Senators’ questions launch pointed debate

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators’ written inquiries at President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial led...
Seattle Times - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

PipkinDebbie

Debbie Pipkin RT @keithboykin: Donald Trump will forever be impeached and will never be fully acquitted. Even after Republicans took the unprecedented s… 3 minutes ago

alkinsjr

Les Alkins The trial is over. Trump won. Now get ready for the political fallout. https://t.co/T0zeebcxES via @USATODAY… https://t.co/og7pvBIr6o 13 minutes ago

Seanogh

Sean og RT @SundanceConstr1: Meaning the MAJORITY of Canada feels we're up Schitt's Creek. Even Trump, after no positive media coverage and an impe… 28 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Gets Away With It [Video]Trump Gets Away With It

The Republican-led Senate has acquitted President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial.

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 03:17Published

GOP warns it doesn't have the votes to block witnesses in impeachment trial [Video]GOP warns it doesn't have the votes to block witnesses in impeachment trial

Four key Senate Republicans suggest they want to hear from former national security advisor John Bolton as pressure builds on Capitol Hill to call him as a witness.

Credit: ABC     Duration: 02:58Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.