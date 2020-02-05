Annual 'Munchies 4 The Military' Is Back 5 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 04:32s - Published Help send care packages this Saturday at Liberty High School Help send care packages this Saturday at Liberty High School 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Annual 'Munchies 4 The Military' Is Back FOLLOW HER ON INSTAGRAM.A PROUD SPONSOR OF THE MORNINGBLEND.MUNCHIES FOR THE MILITARY HAVESTEPPED UP FOR OUR BRAVEST MENAND WOMEN STATIONED OVERSEAS TOGIVE THEM A LITTLE TASTE OF HOMEAND L THEM KNOW WE CARE.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Recent related videos from verified sources Annual 'Munchies 4 The Military' Is Back Help send care packages this Saturday at Liberty High School Credit: Rumble Duration: 04:33Published 6 hours ago