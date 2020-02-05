Global  

Jackson County executive declares today 'Kansas City Chiefs Day'

Jackson County executive declares today 'Kansas City Chiefs Day'

Jackson County executive declares today 'Kansas City Chiefs Day'

Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. officially declared Feb.

5, 2020, as "Kansas City Chiefs Day."
