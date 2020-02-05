district map 4

Good evening, i'm debbie cobb... this is a special half hour edition of action news now at four..

To make way later for the president's state of the union address tonight..

Chico city leaders may be revising their plan for the city's controversial new voting districts.

Action news now reporter kristian lopez is live at the chico city council chambers with the details..

Kristian..

Debbie- people have expressed their concerns about the district map because it would leave thousands without representation for two years.

You're looking at the "lavender" map-- which was chosen by council members a few weeks ago.

It shows 7 districts throughout the city of chico.

Districts 1, 3, 5 and 7 will be voting for council members this year.

But those who live in 2, 4 and 6 would have to wait until 2022.

Sean morgan who is supposed to be running for re- election this year will not be allowed to run again.

This leaves his district-- 4, unrepresented for two years.

We spoke with people in chico about this.

"i think the city sort of punted when they chose the lavendar map when they did that they split up a couple of traditional neighborhoods and i think they did that for political reasons."

I spoke with council member kasey reynolds-- she says if the council majority changes their mind-- they could adjust the sequencing to ensure that each district in the city of chico would be represented.

If you want to voice your opinion you can do that at tonights meeting.

The chico city council meeting will begin at 6 pm tonight -- reporting live in chico kristian lopez action news now, coverage you can count on.

### we will have more on the city council's decision tonight