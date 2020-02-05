Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > district map 4

district map 4

Video Credit: KHSL - Published < > Embed
district map 4district map 4
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

district map 4

Good evening, i'm debbie cobb... this is a special half hour edition of action news now at four..

To make way later for the president's state of the union address tonight..

Chico city leaders may be revising their plan for the city's controversial new voting districts.

Action news now reporter kristian lopez is live at the chico city council chambers with the details..

Kristian..

Debbie- people have expressed their concerns about the district map because it would leave thousands without representation for two years.

You're looking at the "lavender" map-- which was chosen by council members a few weeks ago.

It shows 7 districts throughout the city of chico.

Districts 1, 3, 5 and 7 will be voting for council members this year.

But those who live in 2, 4 and 6 would have to wait until 2022.

Sean morgan who is supposed to be running for re- election this year will not be allowed to run again.

This leaves his district-- 4, unrepresented for two years.

We spoke with people in chico about this.

"i think the city sort of punted when they chose the lavendar map when they did that they split up a couple of traditional neighborhoods and i think they did that for political reasons."

I spoke with council member kasey reynolds-- she says if the council majority changes their mind-- they could adjust the sequencing to ensure that each district in the city of chico would be represented.

If you want to voice your opinion you can do that at tonights meeting.

The chico city council meeting will begin at 6 pm tonight -- reporting live in chico kristian lopez action news now, coverage you can count on.

### we will have more on the city council's decision tonight




You Might Like


Tweets about this

AnthemRespect

🇺🇸AnthemRespect🇺🇸Text Trump to 88022⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @RedNationRising: “I want you dead” radical Antifa bully yells at volunteer picking up trash in Pelosi’s District The hate in the “part… 4 seconds ago

ChopLifexo

Fa Mulan ⚔ RT @ajplus: "Why didn't you stay in Mexico?" A Latino dad was harassed by a white man at a school meeting in Michigan organized to address… 4 seconds ago

2bking13201

[email protected] @SpeakerPelosi Trump will be ACQUITTED FOREVER in about an hour and NOTHING San Fran Nan can do about it. She needs… https://t.co/qCBYqusL9D 5 seconds ago

dramberthornton

Dr. Amber Thornton RT @linluv5: @dramberthornton I remember marching up and down the hallway in 4th grade, rehearsing for our BHM show. My school district was… 6 seconds ago

emhuntenburg

emhuntenburg Maya’s Cookies was hands down one of my favorite booths at The Vegan District at the Pike Outlets. The Chocolate Ch… https://t.co/COarqqbMAd 6 seconds ago

nthabisidogi

Nthabiseng Sidogi @Lesufi please I am in desperate need of your help. I moved to jozi end of November from Pretoria because I had jus… https://t.co/RJB8uLa8jM 6 seconds ago

maddoxdb

Reginald Maddox Bring Bernie back to the beach! APWU Florida District 7 Business Agent Reggie Maddox and his boys. Bernie we believ… https://t.co/UIw3Tz5kUR 7 seconds ago

Mrs_Breedlove

Lynn 🗽 RT @brotherjones_: Thanks to the @CheathamDems for having us out tonight to talk about our campaign! Our fight is about every county in our… 9 seconds ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

District map controversy [Video]District map controversy

The City of Chico will vote on a new district map that would leave many people who live in North Chico without a council member representing them.

Credit: KHSLPublished

District map controversy in Chico [Video]District map controversy in Chico

City Council Members will vote Tuesday night regarding a new district map that would leave thousands of people without representation.

Credit: KHSLPublished

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.