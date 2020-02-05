Global  

Conor Murphy: I want to withdraw my remarks surrounding Paul Quinn

Sinn Fein minister Conor Murphy has apologised to the family of an IRA murder victim for the remarks he made saying he was a criminal.

The apology comes during Ireland's General Election campaign which has seen rivals highlighting Sinn Fein's IRA links and accusing the party of being soft on crime.
Recent related videos from verified sources

McDonald: No question of removing Conor Murphy over Quinn murder comments [Video]McDonald: No question of removing Conor Murphy over Quinn murder comments

Sinn Fein’s president has insisted she will not ask Conor Murphy to resign over his controversial comments about an IRA murder victim. Paul Quinn’s mother Breege has called on Mary Lou McDonald to..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:10Published

