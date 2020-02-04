Global  

Tory MP Apologizes For Asking NDP MP If She ‘Considered’ Sex Work

Tory MP Apologizes For Asking NDP MP If She ‘Considered’ Sex WorkNDP MP Laurel Collins says the apology should be extended to all women.
Conservative MP apologizes after asking NDP MP whether she's 'considered' sex work

A Conservative MP has apologized after he asked an NDP MP whether she's considered sex work as part...
