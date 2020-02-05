Global  

Biden Stays On Course After Disaster In Iowa

Former U.S. Vice President came in forth in Iowa.

That is a disaster for the man considered the front runner for the Democratic nomination.

On Wednesday, he vowed to go on fighting despite what he called “a gut punch” he took in Iowa.

"We took a gut punch in Iowa.

The whole process was a gut punch,” Biden said in Somersworth, New Hampshire.

Biden bills himself as the most electable Democratic candidate to take on Republican President Donald Trump.

He led many national polls in the run-up to Iowa.

Reuters news service didn't sugar coat it - they said his campaign is in trouble.
Biden vows to stay the course after 'gut punch' in Iowa

Former U.S. Vice President Joe Biden vowed on Wednesday to go on fighting for the Democratic...
Reuters


