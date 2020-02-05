Global  

Reza Farahan Dishes On Season Eight Of The Hit Bravo Series, "Shahs of Sunset"

Reza Farahan Dishes On Season Eight Of The Hit Bravo Series, 'Shahs of Sunset'

Reza Farahan Dishes On Season Eight Of The Hit Bravo Series, "Shahs of Sunset"

Entering its eighth season, Bravo's "Shahs of Sunset" follows a group of Persian-American friends in Los Angeles who try to juggle their active social lives and careers while also balancing the demands of their families and traditions.

In this season-filled drama, cast member Reza Farahan finds himself at a crossroad in his personal life when he and his husband Adam do not align on a major life decision.BUILD is a live interview series like no other—a chance for fans to sit inches away from some of today’s biggest names in entertainment, tech, fashion and business as they share the stories behind their projects and passions.

Every conversation yields insights, inspiration and plenty of surprises as moderators and audience members ask questions.

It all happens several times a day live and live-streamed on BUILDseries.com.Follow us:TWITTER: https://www.twitter.com/BUILDseriesNYCFACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/BUILDseriesNYCINSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/BUILDseriesNYC#BUILDseries#Interview"
