|
Chiefs GM Brett Veach: 'We're hear for Travis Kelce's speech'
|
Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 02:08s - Published < > Embed
Chiefs GM Brett Veach: 'We're hear for Travis Kelce's speech'
Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach addresses the Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade pep rally crowd Wednesday, Feb.
5, 2020, at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.
|
|
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
Chiefs GM Brett Veach: 'It's been quite a ride'
Chiefs General Manager Brett Veach reacts to the Chiefs' journey of resilience during the 2019 season, which culminated Sunday with the Super Bowl LIV championship.
Credit: Rumble Duration: 01:59Published
|