Man Says He Burned $1M So His Ex-Wife Won't Get Her Hands On Money

Man Says He Burned $1M So His Ex-Wife Won't Get Her Hands On Money

Man Says He Burned $1M So His Ex-Wife Won't Get Her Hands On Money

A businessman in Ottawa, Canada claims he burned $1 million (CAD) so his ex-wife would not get her hands on the money.
