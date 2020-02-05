Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Dr. Jackie Walters Reveals How ‘Married To Medicine’ Affected Her Relationship With Curtis

Dr. Jackie Walters Reveals How ‘Married To Medicine’ Affected Her Relationship With Curtis

Video Credit: OK Magazine - Duration: 05:28s - Published < > Embed
Dr. Jackie Walters Reveals How ‘Married To Medicine’ Affected Her Relationship With Curtis

Dr. Jackie Walters Reveals How ‘Married To Medicine’ Affected Her Relationship With Curtis

Dr. Jackie Walters and her husband Curtis had a lot of rebuilding to do after the former NBA star’s cheating scandal was aired out on Married To Medicine in 2017.

In an interview with OKMagazine.com, the Bravo star opened up about how the drama affected her marriage and how their relationship is today.

“We can’t forget it.

It’s all over TV,” Dr. Jackie, 56, told OK!

Regarding the cheating scandal.

“However, we’ve used that to just become better people for each other and most importantly for ourselves.” She continued, “I cannot blame Married To Medicine for anything that happened in my marriage, but I certainly blame them for helping us get through what we got through.

We were forced to talk about some stuff prematurely that we may not have talked about.

Getting it out there and dealing with it with the world changed our lives.” Watch the video about to find out the current state of Dr. Jackie and Curtis’ relationship and let us know what you think in the comments below!
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.