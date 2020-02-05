Dr. Jackie Walters Reveals How ‘Married To Medicine’ Affected Her Relationship With Curtis

Dr. Jackie Walters and her husband Curtis had a lot of rebuilding to do after the former NBA star’s cheating scandal was aired out on Married To Medicine in 2017.

In an interview with OKMagazine.com, the Bravo star opened up about how the drama affected her marriage and how their relationship is today.

“We can’t forget it.

It’s all over TV,” Dr. Jackie, 56, told OK!

Regarding the cheating scandal.

“However, we’ve used that to just become better people for each other and most importantly for ourselves.” She continued, “I cannot blame Married To Medicine for anything that happened in my marriage, but I certainly blame them for helping us get through what we got through.

We were forced to talk about some stuff prematurely that we may not have talked about.

Getting it out there and dealing with it with the world changed our lives.” Watch the video about to find out the current state of Dr. Jackie and Curtis’ relationship and let us know what you think in the comments below!