Rep. McCarthy discusses impeachment vote



Recent related videos from verified sources Democrats deliver impeachment articles to Senate After weeks of rhetorical fire and fury, a handful of U.S. House members walked quietly across a hushed Capitol on Wednesday to deliver articles of impeachment to the Senate, paving the way for the.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:45Published 3 weeks ago U.S. House votes to send impeachment charges to Senate for trial Republican and Democratic lawmakers sparred on the House floor before voting on Wednesday to send two formal charges against President Donald Trump to the Senate, clearing the way for only the third.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:04Published 3 weeks ago