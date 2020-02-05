AMERICANS EVAC CHINA

Dozens of u.s. citizens stranded in china during the coronavirus epidemic are back on u.s. soil today.

They returned?

As china struggles to control the deadly virus outbreak.

As danya bacchus reports?

Other nations are taking steps to keep their citizens safe?

Including here in the u.s. hundreds of americans evacuated from china touched down north of san francisco this morning in two planes at travis air force base.

One plane refueled and traveled onto miramar marine corps air station in san diego.

The evacuees will be held in quarantine for two weeks.

More than 500 americans have been air lifted from wuhan, but time may be running out for ?s citizens still there.

The state department confirms that after tomorrow, no more flights are planned.

(natz) an american citizen is among ten passengers who tested positive for coronavirus on a cruise ship off japan.

The patients have been removed, while the remaining 3?

Hundred passengers will be confined to their cabins for two weeks.

David able, "the people i feel really sorry for are those with inside cabins who've got no natural light, no fresh air.

It's going to be pretty grim for them for two weeks."

Worldwide more than 24 thousand people are infected with the virus.

Most of them are in china.

Where social media posts show the tough measures authorities are taking.

This woman is said to have been arrested in a grocery store for refusing to wear a mask.

In another case a woman gets into a fight and is beaten after reportedly refusing to have her temperature taken.other videos claim to show authorities dragging people away after showing symptoms of the coronavirus.

(natz striking workers) and with striking medical workers calling for action&hong kong will now require all people coming from mainland china to undergo 14 days of quarantine.

Danya bacchus, cbs news, los angeles