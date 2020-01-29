Cast Talks Working With Margot Robbie On ‘Birds Of Prey’

“Birds of Prey” hits theatres tomorrow and when ET Canada digital reporter Morgan Hoffman caught up with the cast in London, they admitted to all being in awe of Margot Robbie’s commitment to the character of Harley Quinn.

Margot Robbie and Jurnee Smollett-Bell added some fun feathers to their red carpet looks at the...

Margot Robbie is hanging up the tattoo gun for good. The “Birds of Prey” star got into the...