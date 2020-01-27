Global  

Jonas Brothers Tease New Album Is Coming Soon

Jonas Brothers Tease New Album Is Coming Soon

Jonas Brothers Tease New Album Is Coming Soon

Jonas Brothers Tease New Album Is Coming Soon The group is gearing up to release their follow-up to 'Happiness Begins.'

While they haven't given a firm release date for the record, they claim new music will be coming "soon." Nick Jonas, on 'Capital Breakfast' The band also dismissed rumors that their former Disney Channel co-star, Miley Cyrus, would be joining them on a track for their new record.

Nick Jonas, on 'Capital Breakfast'
