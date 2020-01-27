Jonas Brothers Tease New Album Is Coming Soon

Jonas Brothers Tease New Album Is Coming Soon The group is gearing up to release their follow-up to 'Happiness Begins.'

While they haven't given a firm release date for the record, they claim new music will be coming "soon." Nick Jonas, on 'Capital Breakfast' The band also dismissed rumors that their former Disney Channel co-star, Miley Cyrus, would be joining them on a track for their new record.

