Vigo County students host donut shop - learning a valuable lesson in the process

Attached to west vigo elementary school.

Students at hoosier prairie elementary got to share a sweet lesson today.

Fourth grade students hosted a "donut shop".

Relatives, students and teachers got to serve as their customers.

This project allowed students to combine lessons in economics, business, writing and team work.

Each group of students was responsible for creating a logo, t-shirt design, storefront, as well as establish a business plan and budget.

"i want them to get a sense of what the business world is like also.

How they can use the things that they learn in school like math, like writing, to then be part of a business."

Teacher jodi fish says after today's event... students will count their money.

Then, they'll share with the class about