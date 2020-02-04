Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Iowa Caucus Results

Iowa Caucus Results

Video Credit: KIMT - Published < > Embed
Iowa Caucus ResultsIowa Caucus Results
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Iowa Caucus Results

The iowa caucus results are in after almost 24 hours from when they started.

Not a single vote had been reported and organizers offered no clear timeline until about noon today.

Breaking news take a look hereá new at four new on first at four á we're getting a look at how people in our area caucused yesterday in iowa.

According to preliminary data á pete buttigieg received 30% of votes in cerro gordo county.

Klobuchar was second with 24%.... and joe biden came in third at 19%.

Sanders came in just behind klobuchar at 18%.

This data is with 54% of



Recent related news from verified sources

Pete Buttigieg Ahead in Democratic Iowa Caucus, With 62% of Returns Tallied

Pete Buttigieg Ahead in Democratic Iowa Caucus, With 62% of Returns TalliedIowa Democratic Party chair Troy Price apologized Tuesday for the “unacceptable” delay in...
The Wrap - Published Also reported by •Reuters


Will Delayed Iowa Caucus Results Impact Candidate Momentum?

Will Delayed Iowa Caucus Results Impact Candidate Momentum?Watch VideoNo one Democratic candidate left Iowa on caucus night with the momentum of a first place...
Newsy - Published Also reported by •NPR



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nominating Fight Moves To New Hampshire [Video]Nominating Fight Moves To New Hampshire

The Democratic Nominating fight has moved on to New Hampshire. However, they are still counting the votes in Iowa. The Iowa Democratic Party released another batch of caucus results on Wednesday..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:43Published

Iowa Democratic Party Is Slowly Releasing Caucus Results [Video]Iowa Democratic Party Is Slowly Releasing Caucus Results

The Iowa Democratic Party said the holdup was due to inconsistencies in data obtained from a mobile app used to report vote tallies.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:08Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.