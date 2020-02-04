The iowa caucus results are in after almost 24 hours from when they started.

Not a single vote had been reported and organizers offered no clear timeline until about noon today.

Breaking news take a look hereá new at four new on first at four á we're getting a look at how people in our area caucused yesterday in iowa.

According to preliminary data á pete buttigieg received 30% of votes in cerro gordo county.

Klobuchar was second with 24%.... and joe biden came in third at 19%.

Sanders came in just behind klobuchar at 18%.

This data is with 54% of