NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast

We're going to have some sunshine today with near-normal temperatures in the low/mid-20s.

There will be barely any wind so it should be a decent afternoon.

There is a weak system that may just clip parts of the area late tonight and into Thursday morning.

There may be some very minor accumulation, with most of this to the SE of Lake Winnebago.

If you live elsewhere, this will probably miss you.

Highs Thursday will be in the low-30s.

With a light NNE breeze, there may be a few lake effect flurries to the far SE Thursday night with lows in the mid-teens.

Most of us will be completely dry.

Friday looks quiet, but there is another chance of a little snow/flurries again on Saturday & some accumulating snow on Sunday.