Republicans Lash Out At Romney For 'Removal' Vote

Republicans Lash Out At Romney For 'Removal' Vote

Republicans Lash Out At Romney For 'Removal' Vote

Republican Sen.

Mitt Romney voted to convict President Donald Trump for abuse of power following an impeachment trial.

Romney is now facing scorn and anger from his own party.

Trump's eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., called for Romney's expulsion from the GOP.

Ronna McDaniel, the chairwoman of the party and Romney's niece, slammed him.

"This is not the first time I've disagreed with Mitt, and I imagine it will not be the last." GOP Rep.

Jim Jordan said it was the "wrong, wrong, wrong move.
