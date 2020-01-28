Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Sen. Cory Gardner speaks before impeachment vote

Sen. Cory Gardner speaks before impeachment vote

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 09:45s - Published < > Embed
Sen. Cory Gardner speaks before impeachment vote

Sen. Cory Gardner speaks before impeachment vote

Ahead of the Senate's final votes in President Trump's impeachment trial, Republican Sen.

Cory Gardner discussed his thinking on the issue.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Cory Gardner noncommittal on subpoenaing John Bolton in impeachment trial

U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner remained noncommittal Tuesday on whether former national security adviser John...
Denver Post - Published

Impeachment trial: Cory Gardner questions whether House went too far

U.S. Sen. Cory Gardner asked President Donald Trump's counsel on Wednesday whether the House of...
Denver Post - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Sen. Gardner votes against new witnesses, Sen. Bennet votes for them in impeachment trial [Video]Sen. Gardner votes against new witnesses, Sen. Bennet votes for them in impeachment trial

The U.S. Senate voted Friday afternoon not to subpoena new witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Trump, with Colorado’s senators voting as they were expected to.

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 01:16Published

Colorado Senators Vote On Impeachment Trial Witnesses [Video]Colorado Senators Vote On Impeachment Trial Witnesses

Sen. Cory Gardner voted no on additional witnesses.

Credit: CBS 4 Denver     Duration: 02:40Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.