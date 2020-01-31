Caucus vs. Primary Process: Explained
Caucus vs.
Primary
Process: Explained With the 2020 election officially kicking off in Iowa,
many voters may find themselves confused by the
various nominating contests.
In states such as Iowa, a caucus system
is used to vote for candidates.
During a caucus meeting, voters physically gather
at various locations across the state and stand in
designated areas for the candidates they support.
This is a much different process
than primaries, which utilize a more
standard method of voting.
In primaries, voters simply go to the polls and
cast their ballot for their chosen candidate.
These ballots then go on to determine the
number of delegates a state will send to the
given political party’s convention.
In both processes, the main purpose is to determine
which primary contenders will receive delegates.
Caucuses allow for more discussion between voters and
for voters to realign if their first choice isn’t viable.
On the other hand, primaries are a cut-and-dry process,
which many believe to be less susceptible to corruption.