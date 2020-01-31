Caucus vs. Primary Process: Explained

Caucus vs.

Primary Process: Explained With the 2020 election officially kicking off in Iowa, many voters may find themselves confused by the various nominating contests.

In states such as Iowa, a caucus system is used to vote for candidates.

During a caucus meeting, voters physically gather at various locations across the state and stand in designated areas for the candidates they support.

This is a much different process than primaries, which utilize a more standard method of voting.

In primaries, voters simply go to the polls and cast their ballot for their chosen candidate.

These ballots then go on to determine the number of delegates a state will send to the given political party’s convention.

In both processes, the main purpose is to determine which primary contenders will receive delegates.

Caucuses allow for more discussion between voters and for voters to realign if their first choice isn’t viable.

On the other hand, primaries are a cut-and-dry process, which many believe to be less susceptible to corruption.