Lucas Till Previews ‘MacGyver’ Season 4

“MacGyver” is getting ready for its return to the small screen, and while sitting down with ET Canada’s Sangita Patel, star Lucas Till shares what audiences can expect from the thrilling fourth season.

Tune in to the premiere of “MacGyver” on Friday, Feb.

7 at 8 p.m.

ET/PT on Global.
