Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup Talk ‘Locke & Key’
The new Netflix series “Locke & Key” follows three siblings who move into a new home after the murder of their family, only to find out the house has magical keys that give them super powers.
While chatting with ET Canada, co-stars Darby Stanchfield and Connor Jessup preview what audiences can expect from their supernatural series.
