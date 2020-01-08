Global  

Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup Talk 'Locke & Key'

Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup Talk ‘Locke & Key’

Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup Talk ‘Locke & Key’

The new Netflix series “Locke & Key” follows three siblings who move into a new home after the murder of their family, only to find out the house has magical keys that give them super powers.

While chatting with ET Canada, co-stars Darby Stanchfield and Connor Jessup preview what audiences can expect from their supernatural series.
Locke & Key Season 1 [Video]Locke & Key Season 1

Locke & Key Season 1 Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Based on the best-selling graphic novels by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodriguez, LOCKE & KEY follows three siblings who, after the murder of their father,..

Credit: Teaser-Trailer.com     Duration: 02:55Published

Locke & Key on Netflix - Official Trailer [Video]Locke & Key on Netflix - Official Trailer

Check out the official trailer for the Netflix series Locke & Key Season 1 starring Jackson Robert Scott, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Sherri Saum, Griffin Gluck, Darby Stanchfield, Laysla De Oliveira..

Credit: FanReviews     Duration: 02:55Published

