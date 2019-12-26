Janelle Monáe Says She Got Mercury Poisoning From a Pescatarian Diet

Janelle Monáe, to 'The Cut' According to the World Health Organization, mercury is highly toxic to humans and people can become poisoned when they consume contaminated fish.

Symptoms include memory problems, tremors, numbness, difficulty standing or walking straight, nausea and vomiting, changes in vision, hearing or speech or a metallic taste in one's mouth.

Monáe revealed her recent sickness in an effort to explain why she is waiting to have children.

She wants to wait until she is healthy again following the mercury poisoining.

The singer has expressed an interest in having children before.

