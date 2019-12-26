Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Janelle Monáe Says She Got Mercury Poisoning From a Pescatarian Diet

Janelle Monáe Says She Got Mercury Poisoning From a Pescatarian Diet

Video Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Duration: 01:07s - Published < > Embed
Janelle Monáe Says She Got Mercury Poisoning From a Pescatarian Diet

Janelle Monáe Says She Got Mercury Poisoning From a Pescatarian Diet

Janelle Monáe Says She Got Mercury Poisoning From a Pescatarian Diet In a new interview with 'The Cut,' Monáe revealed the battle she faced after adopting a seafood-based diet.

Janelle Monáe, to 'The Cut' According to the World Health Organization, mercury is highly toxic to humans and people can become poisoned when they consume contaminated fish.

Symptoms include memory problems, tremors, numbness, difficulty standing or walking straight, nausea and vomiting, changes in vision, hearing or speech or a metallic taste in one's mouth.

Monáe revealed her recent sickness in an effort to explain why she is waiting to have children.

She wants to wait until she is healthy again following the mercury poisoining.

The singer has expressed an interest in having children before.

Janelle Monáe, via statement
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Janelle Monae Suffering From Mercury Poisoning After Adopting Pescatarian Diet

The 'Antebellum' actress opens up on her health scare in a magazine interview, saying she battled...
AceShowbiz - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

CoupeBad

BadCoupe JAPAN DUMPING MILLIONS OF TONS OF RADIOACTIVE FUKUSHIMA NUCLEAR WASTE WATER IN2 PACIFIC OCEAN SINCE 2011 POISONING… https://t.co/4eZbZzObMb 8 hours ago

mb93

J B RT @TooFab: "I started feeling my mortality," says @JanelleMonae: https://t.co/1OcadrwQCt 10 hours ago

TooFab

TooFab "I started feeling my mortality," says @JanelleMonae: https://t.co/1OcadrwQCt 10 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Janelle Monae recovering from mercury poisoning [Video]Janelle Monae recovering from mercury poisoning

Janelle Monae is returning to full health after suffering from mercury poisoning.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:33Published

Woman Got Mercury Poisoning From Skin Whitening Cream [Video]Woman Got Mercury Poisoning From Skin Whitening Cream

A woman in Sacramento, California reportedly ended up with mercury poisoning after using a skin whitening cream.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:56Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.