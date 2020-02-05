Global  

U.S. Senate acquits Trump on both articles of impeachment

President Donald Trump was acquitted on Wednesday in his U.S. Senate impeachment trial, saved by fellow Republicans who rallied to protect him nine months before he asks voters in a deeply divided America to give him a second White House term.
The businessman-turned-politician, 73, survived only the third presidential impeachment trial in U.S. history - just like the two other impeached presidents - in his turbulent presidency's darkest chapter.

Trump now plunges into an election season that promises to further polarize the country.

Trump was acquitted largely along party lines on two articles of impeachment approved by the Democratic-led House of Representatives on Dec.

18, with the votes falling far short of the two-thirds majority required in the 100-seat Senate to remove him under the U.S. Constitution.

Republican U.S. Senator Mitt Romney on Wednesday issued a scathing criticism of Donald Trump as he broke with his party and said he would vote to convict the U.S. president for abuse of power in his impeachment trial.



Senate votes to acquit Trump on both articles of impeachment

The Senate has voted to acquit President Donald J. Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction...
CBS News - Published Also reported by FOXNews.com, Reuters, USATODAY.com, Jerusalem Post, France 24, NPR, cbs4.com, The Wrap


BREAKING: Trump Acquitted by Senate in Impeachment Trial

BREAKING: Trump Acquitted by Senate in Impeachment TrialThe Senate has officially voted to acquit President *Donald Trump* on both articles of impeachment...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by France 24, SBS



KimberlyAnnGei4

Kimberly Ann Geiger RT @EyesOnQ: Senate Acquits Trump on Both Articles of Impeachment https://t.co/5McuTAk4vg via @epochtimes 49 seconds ago

ROCKINGANGELBMI

ROCKING ANGEL RT @ROCKINGANGELBMI: The Senate overwhelmingly acquitted President Trump on both articles of impeachment against him Wednesday afternoon fo… 50 seconds ago

thisisChiAdamsX

Chi_Adams RT @MSNBC: "The stain will always be on this presidency." — @Eugene_Robinson, after Senate acquits President Trump on both articles of imp… 57 seconds ago

dougmcknight2

Doug Mcknight RT @PattyAngel64: Yeahhhh baby!! Eat that Dems!! Senate Acquits Trump on Both Articles of Impeachment https://t.co/LRErCKr0Ht 1 minute ago

elxintav

Elena Xintavelonis Senate Acquits Trump on Both Articles of Impeachment https://t.co/FY58qzeMEs For the latest US and political news… https://t.co/5sK50nDZCf 1 minute ago

iproofer1

Ian Scott RT @hig68: Mark my words.. If any of these GOP think Trump would have learned some kind of lesson, •they are sorely mistaken• He will n… 2 minutes ago

xgold1x

American Lady🐞Text TRUMP to 88022 RT @harleywilly: Congratulations Mr President! Senate Acquits Trump on Both Articles of Impeachment https://t.co/s8ncESTrH2 via @epochtimes 2 minutes ago

CWTWheelyReborn

Chris Tomson ♿️🏳️‍🌈🇪🇺 Because who saw that coming, eh(?) "Impeachment trial: Senate acquits President Trump on both articles of impeachm… https://t.co/XYHDjkR8h7 2 minutes ago


Trump acquitted by a divided Senate [Video]Trump acquitted by a divided Senate

President Donald Trump was acquitted on Wednesday in his U.S. Senate impeachment trial, saved by fellow Republicans who rallied to protect him nine months before he asks voters in a deeply divided..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 03:27Published

McConnell avoids question on Trump's conduct [Video]McConnell avoids question on Trump's conduct

Following the Senate vote to acquit U.S. President Donald Trump, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell avoided a reporter&apos;s question having to do with Trump&apos;s conduct, saying that..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:51Published

