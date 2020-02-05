Global  

Lombardi luge! Super bowl champ Travis Kelce chugs beer sliding down trophy at Kansas City championship parade

Lombardi luge! Super bowl champ Travis Kelce chugs beer sliding down trophy at Kansas City championship parade

Lombardi luge! Super bowl champ Travis Kelce chugs beer sliding down trophy at Kansas City championship parade

The hilarious moment is captured when Super Bowl star Travis Kelce chugs a beer that's being slid down the Lombardi trophy at the championship parade in downtown Kansas City on Wednesday (February 5).
Lombardi luge! Super bowl champ Travis Kelce chugs beer sliding down trophy at Kansas City championship parade

The hilarious moment is captured when Super Bowl star Travis Kelce chugs a beer that's being slid down the Lombardi trophy at the championship parade in downtown Kansas City on Wednesday (February 5).

The All-Pro tight end has dubbed his fabulous new move as the "Lombardi luge."




