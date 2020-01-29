Justin And Hailey Bieber Share Why They Delayed Their Wedding

Global  

Video Credit: ETCanada
In November 2018, Justin and Hailey Bieber revealed that they were “officially” a married couple, but it took them until September 2019 to tie the knot in front of friends and family.

In a new interview with ‘Elle’, Hailey shares the reason behind their delayed nuptials.

Plus, Justin opens up about his Lyme disease diagnosis in the latest episode of his documentary series, “Seasons”.
