Justin And Hailey Bieber Share Why They Delayed Their Wedding

In November 2018, Justin and Hailey Bieber revealed that they were “officially” a married couple, but it took them until September 2019 to tie the knot in front of friends and family.

In a new interview with ‘Elle’, Hailey shares the reason behind their delayed nuptials.

Plus, Justin opens up about his Lyme disease diagnosis in the latest episode of his documentary series, “Seasons”.