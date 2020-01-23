Global  

Viola Davis to Play Michelle Obama in Showtime's 'First Ladies' | THR News

Viola Davis to Play Michelle Obama in Showtime's 'First Ladies' | THR News

Viola Davis to Play Michelle Obama in Showtime's 'First Ladies' | THR News

The first season of the anthology will also focus on Eleanor Roosevelt and Betty Ford.
Viola Davis Is Michelle Obama for Showtime's First Ladies

How to follow up an Emmy-winning turn in How to Get Away with Murder? For Viola Davis, she's turning...
'First Ladies' Series Ordered at Showtime – Viola Davis to Play Michelle Obama

'First Ladies' Series Ordered at Showtime – Viola Davis to Play Michelle ObamaShowtime has ordered a series about the First Ladies that will star Viola Davis as Michelle...
