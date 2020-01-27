Nicki Minaj Accuses Meek Mill of Abuse

Nicki Minaj Accuses Meek Mill of Abuse Minaj took to social media seemingly accusing her former boyfriend, Meek Mill, of domestic abuse.

Nicki Minaj, via Instagram The rapper took to Twitter in response.

Meek Mill, via Twitter Meek Mill, via Twitter Minaj accused her ex of assaulting her along with his sister and mother.

Nicki Minaj, via Twitter Meek denied the claims. Meek Mill, via Twitter The former couple began dating in 2015 and officially broke up one year later.

Minaj is now married to Kenneth Petty, while Meek is expecting a child with fashion designer Milan Harris.