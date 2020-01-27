Global  

New York City Announces 2 More Possible Cases Of Coronavirus

New York City Announces 2 More Possible Cases Of Coronavirus

New York City Announces 2 More Possible Cases Of Coronavirus

The number of patients in the U.S. infected with coronavirus has risen to 12.

This comes as New York City announces two more possible cases of the deadly virus; CBS2's Jessica Moore reports.
