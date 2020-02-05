Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > U.S. Senate acquits Trump on both articles of impeachment

U.S. Senate acquits Trump on both articles of impeachment

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:33s - Published < > Embed
U.S. Senate acquits Trump on both articles of impeachment

U.S. Senate acquits Trump on both articles of impeachment

President Donald Trump was acquitted on Wednesday in his U.S. Senate impeachment trial, saved by fellow Republicans who rallied to protect him nine months before he asks voters in a deeply divided America to give him a second White House term.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Senate votes to acquit Trump on both articles of impeachment

The Senate has voted to acquit President Donald J. Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •NPRcbs4.comFOXNews.comReutersUSATODAY.comJerusalem PostIndian Express


McConnell announces he will award Chief Justice Roberts the 'Golden Gavel'

er the Senate voted to acquit President Trump of both articles of impeachment, Sen. Majority Leader...
FOXNews.com - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

La_Tefini

Stephanie 🇭🇳 STRAIGHT UP GARBAGE Impeachment trial: Senate acquits President Trump on both articles of impeachment… https://t.co/S3iv9fE6kZ 12 seconds ago

saviesmom

Rhonda Skillington RT @amym1972: Surprise surprise!!! 🙄🙄🙄 Impeachment trial: Senate acquits President Trump on both articles of impeachment #ImpeachmentTrial… 19 seconds ago

DailyPublius

The Daily Publius 🇺🇸 Senate acquits Trump on both impeachment charges https://t.co/Vq7QyuGCvA 26 seconds ago

carrilit

Carri 👠💋 #hellonheels RT @IrmaBel53130008: YEAH BABY!!🇺🇸WHOOP!!🇺🇸TRUMP2020 LANDSLIDE!! Senate Acquits Trump on Both Articles of Impeachment https://t.co/dw2TW7… 32 seconds ago

SheLoves2Laugh_

BeTrueBeYou RT @dcexaminer: #BREAKING: Chief Justice John Roberts announces @realDonaldTrump has been acquitted on both impeachment charges. https://t… 1 minute ago

XoXoLupitaa

𝑅 𝒶𝓆𝓊𝑒𝓁 RT @abc13houston: TRUMP ACQUITTED: Senate acquits President Trump of both charges, ending 3rd impeachment trial in U.S. history. He won't b… 1 minute ago

m_spaulding15

Malique Spaulding Thank you Mr. Romney....at least you had some backbone. Thank you for upholding your oath. Impeachment trial: Se… https://t.co/GTKlgj0j60 1 minute ago

NuneVajrapani

Michael Seth Kincaid Polite "Impeachment trial: Senate acquits President Trump on both articles of impeachment" #ImpeachmentTrial https://t.co/TXrUvfX7ea 1 minute ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Special Report: President Trump not guilty on both articles of impeachment [Video]Special Report: President Trump not guilty on both articles of impeachment

President Trump has been acquitted by Senate on articles of impeachment for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. https://wfts.tv/370tog0

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 53:27Published

Romney Turns Back On GOP, Votes To Convict Trump [Video]Romney Turns Back On GOP, Votes To Convict Trump

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney made a stunning break with his own party on Wednesday. CNN reports Romoney harshly criticized President Donald Trump over his actions toward Ukraine. In an emotional..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.