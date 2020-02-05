

Tweets about this Lynzi DeLuccia RT @Anthony_Macari: Our Winter Weather Advisory kicks in at 1am for much of RI and southeast MA. The areas shaded in have the best chance f… 1 minute ago Everlena Oliver RT @WGNNews: Snow to impact evening commute; Winter Weather Advisory issued https://t.co/YRaanmhlhp https://t.co/IoFnAF0B7r 2 minutes ago Anthony Macari Our Winter Weather Advisory kicks in at 1am for much of RI and southeast MA. The areas shaded in have the best chan… https://t.co/UJHjrpVCMP 3 minutes ago WSBT RT @ISPBremen: Ready for some ❄️? We are under a Winter Weather Advisory starting at 4pm today. Plan on a messy morning drive tomorrow. Sta… 6 minutes ago angela RT @HallyVogelWXYZ: Winter Weather Advisory in effect from 8 PM until 4 AM Thursday. 6 minutes ago Gracee RT @SteveTempleton: What happened? A punch of dry air moved in 3 hours earlier than expected shutting down the heavy mix. We did get 2-3"… 7 minutes ago katie RT @MarkJWeather: Winter Weather Advisory Tonight. Enuff for a Snow Day Thursday? 1-2" of snow and .2" of ice...its possible. but not a sla… 7 minutes ago That's Scotland's national stadium! RT @BOS25Weather: Winter Weather Advisory valid at Feb 6, 1:00 AM EST (continues Western Franklin, Western Hampshire [MA], continues Easter… 7 minutes ago