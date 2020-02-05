Pelosi appears to pre-rip speech during State of the Union

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi had not planned to tear up President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech but decided to do so after she could not find a page "that didn't have a lie on it," she told fellow Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday.

Pelosi ripped a copy of Trump's speech on Tuesday night seconds after the Republican president finished delivering it.

She got a standing ovation from Democratic lawmakers at their caucus meeting on Wednesday, Democratic aides said.