Pelosi appears to pre-rip speech during State of the Union

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi appears to pre-rip U.S. President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech, before completely tearing it at the end of the night.
U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi had not planned to tear up President Donald Trump's State of the Union speech but decided to do so after she could not find a page "that didn't have a lie on it," she told fellow Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday.

Pelosi ripped a copy of Trump's speech on Tuesday night seconds after the Republican president finished delivering it.

She got a standing ovation from Democratic lawmakers at their caucus meeting on Wednesday, Democratic aides said.



Nancy Pelosi rips Trump's State of the Union address, sparking huge reactions

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., apparently did not enjoy President Trump's State of the...
Trump's State of the Union address vaunts 'Great American Comeback' , Pelosi rips up his speech

A bitter feud between U.S. President Donald Trump and top Democrat Nancy Pelosi boiled over at his...
