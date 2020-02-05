Foreign Journalist's Reaction To Iowa Caucus

Precincts reporting./// the iowa caucuses did not happen the way anyone expected it to.

But while iowans and americans are shocked by the outcome... we posed the question: what do people of the world think?

Kimt news 3's isabella basco talked to one journalist from portugal on his views from yesterday.

Super: isabella basco obviously last night's caucuses didn't turn out like expected but we wondered how did foreign journalists view this?

Joao ricardo de vasconcelos is an international corresponden t covering the united states for portugal.

He covered the 2018 midterm elections, but was unprepared for the unusual way the iowa caucuses played out.

"i thought the elections would become more ideological, because democrats took over the house with ideological statement about healthcare and about other sociological issues that concern other minorities.

You look at primaries and its about something else, finding someone to beat trump."

Despite democratic themes of unity and healing, he has noted fractures in the party.

"democrats are dividied they don't know what will work to beat the actual president running for offie, this kind of duality finds its place in the caucuses because momentum was lost."

The impact of the events from last night might still be unclear but this man of the world still believes the united states sets a model for the rest of the world.

In des moines, the