Caucus Debacle

News three's george mallet is in des moines, though á and warns that we be careful what we say to those close to the process. on the scene cg: george mallet kimt news 3 des moines ia surely the iowa caucuses were something of an embarrassment to the democratic faithful here in des moines,,, but don't use the term dumpster fire, they might get offended.

Cg: matt stillwell caucuser matt stillwell/ caucus goer: i just think that people are kind of oberblowing it.

Cg: not quite a dumpster fire that's caucus goer matt stillwell.

He heard me say dumpster fire and he put out the blaze.

From what i've seen, every county is counting paper ballots, they're taking the counting very seriously, so they'll actually have an accurate representation of the vote.

Still he allows the 2020 caucuses will be something of a black eye.

It's going to be a stain on it sure just because of the media's interpretation of how it went last night.

But could it have been ran better?

Sure.

Is it the end of the world, no.

We're going on to new hampshire next so the results will come out and hopefully that will impact the race.

Cg:george mallet kimt news 3 des moines ia there are a number of concerns going forward here in iowa.

Willl the iowa caucuses remain first in the nation?

And then the one other criticism being leveled at the iowa caucuses is the demographics of the state.

Is a state that is fully 90 percent white representative of the democratic party?

It is a question also being asked about new hampshire where all of the candidates landed this morning.///