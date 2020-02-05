Sam Trammell Tells Us About The Eighth And Final Season Of SHOWTIME's "Homeland"

The final season of "Homeland" finds Carrie Mathison recovering from months of brutal confinement in a Russian gulag.

Her body is healing, but her memory remains fractured – which is a problem for Saul, now National Security Advisor.

Against medical advice, Saul asks Carrie to walk with him into the lion’s den one last time.

Actor Sam Trammell came to BUILD to have a conversation about the final season of the Emmy and Golden Globe-winning SHOWTIME series.

