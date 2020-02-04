Blow The Man Down Movie

Blow The Man Down Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Welcome to Easter Cove, a salty fishing village on the far reaches of Maine's rocky coast.

Grieving the loss of their mother and facing an uncertain future, Mary Beth and Priscilla Connolly cover up a gruesome run-in with a dangerous man.

To conceal their crime, the sisters must go deeper into Easter Cove's underbelly and uncover the town matriarchs' darkest secrets.

Directed by Danielle Krudy & Bridget Savage Cole starring Morgan Saylor, Sophie Lowe, Margo Martindale, June Squibb, Annette O'Toole, Gayle Rankin, Will Brittain, Ebon Moss-Bachrach release date March 20, 2020 (on Amazon Prime Video)