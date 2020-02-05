A Dying Bernard Madoff Seeks Compassionate Release

Global  

Ponzi scheme mastermind Bernard Madoff is dying of kidney failure.

According to Reuters, the New Yorker is seeking early “compassionate release” from his 150-year prison sentence.

Reuters reports Madoff is seeking release under the First Step Act.

The act lets some older prisoners obtain freedom, often for health reasons.

Madoff pleaded guilty in March 2009 to 11 criminal counts for running what prosecutors called a $64.8 billion fraud.
