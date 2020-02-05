Local reaction to the State of the Union

President donald trump delivered his 3rd state of the union address last night.

He hit on a lot of achievements and issues throughout his address....and it wasn't without controversy.

The night ended with speaker nancy pelosi ripping up the president's scripts.

It's caused reaction throughout the country today.

News 10's dominic miranda spoke with several of "you" in the wabash valley today.

He joins us now with some local reaction to what happened last night.

It was a night jam packed with action for us in the media to talk about.

But i wanted to get the pulse of you....the citizens of the wabash valley to see what some of you made of what happened and what it means moving forward.

Pk} "madam speaker.... the president of the united states."

President donald trump gave his third state of the union address tuesday evening.

Some viewed the message as powerful....while others felt it may be a bit *too optimistic* "the message that he's conveying to the rest of the world is amazing... he had some phenomenal people there."

"to be honest i thnk he over exaggerated a little but all in all i think our country's in pretty good shape."

Trump highlighted the thriving economy...low unemployment rates across the board...and military successes in the past year.

However...the story today surrounds the feud between he and speaker nancy pelosi.

Rose-hulman sophomore lucus bendzsa says with one tear of a paper...donald trump's message was overshadowed by political tension.

"my mother always taught me to respect people no matter if you disagree with them...no matter if you don't like them.

"we need to figure out how to get along...we need to figure out how to put our differences aside and respect each other.

You know that wasn't just a politically unclassy move.... that was an unclassy move period for anybody anywhere."

Community member jim goy left me with this message about trumps address and his presidency.

"i think the people appreciate what he's done...but he's just gone about it maybe a little differently than he should have."

"i think the people appreciate what he's done...but he's just gone about it maybe a little differently than he should have."

Now it's important to keep in mind...all of this happened in the midst of president trump's impeachment trial.