Ernst on State of the Union Address

President Trump's state of the union address is at the center of some controversy. Senator Joni Ernst, who represents Iowa, is weighing in on the address.

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Ernst on State of the Union Address State of the union address is at the center of some controversy. U-s senator joni ernst - who represents iowa - is weighing in on the address - as well as house speaker nancy pelosi's actions during the speech. Ernst state of union-vo-1 ernst state of union-vo-4 the republican senator has positive reviews on the president's address - saying that he's moving the country in the right direction - capitalizing on a booming economy - lowering the cost of prescription drugs - and providing paid parental leave and child care. At the end of the address - speaker pelosi ripped up a copy of the speech - saying quote, 'it was the courteous thing to do.' Ernst calls pelosi's actions disrespectful.x xx ernst state of union-sot-1 lowerthird2line:us sen. Joni ernst (r) iowa "i know that she and the president have disagreements and we're obviously going through a trying time in the last several weeks and months, but that does not excuse her behavior. Period." Senator ernst touched on the key strides that have been recently made to boost the economy- including the new united states - mexico - canada agreement that was signed last week./ pets tz-rdr-2





