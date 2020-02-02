Global  

U.S. tells Venezuela's Maduro not to interfere with Juan Guaido's return to Venezuela

Opposition leader Juan Guaido is returning to Venezuela.

The U.S. warned Venezuelan President Nicola Maduro to not interfere with Guaido’s return.

According to Reuters, they said if Maduro did anything he would face the consequences.

A senior administration official said: “Therefore they should tread very carefully in that regard.” Guaido is scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump at the White House.
