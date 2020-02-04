Global  

Birds of Prey with Margot Robbie - "After All of Us" Clip

Birds of Prey with Margot Robbie - 'After All of Us' Clip

Birds of Prey with Margot Robbie - "After All of Us" Clip

Check out the official "After All of Us" clip from Birds of Prey starring Margot Robbie, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Rosie Perez, Ella Jay Basco and Ewan McGregor!

Release Date: February 7, 2020 Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) is a superhero movie based on the DC Comics team Birds of Prey.

It is intended to be the eighth film in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) and is directed by Cathy Yan from a screenplay by Christina Hodson.

The ensemble cast includes Margot Robbie, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett-Bell, Rosie Perez, Chris Messina, Ella Jay Basco, and Ewan McGregor.

Birds of Prey follows Harley Quinn as she joins forces with Black Canary, the Huntress, and Renee Montoya to save Cassandra Cain from Gotham City crime lord Black Mask.
Recent related news from verified sources

Can ‘Birds of Prey’ and Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn Slay at Box Office?

After a feast or famine year punctuated by the record breaking success of “Joker,” Warner Bros....
The Wrap - Published

Critics Gush Over ‘Birds of Prey': ‘If Only All Comic Book Movies Felt This Fun’

Early reviews for Warner Bros/DC’s “Birds of Prey” are in, and critics are hailing it as...
The Wrap - Published


The13Ben

KingBenThe13 RT @RottenTomatoes: Early reviews say #BirdsOfPrey is one of the best DC Comics adaptations yet, with electrifying action sequences and a c… 5 minutes ago

fleadip

fleadip RT @nypost: 'Birds of Prey' review: Margot Robbie is a killer with a smile https://t.co/F3z8NfGCrY https://t.co/xbXR658pvg 13 minutes ago

metageness

😼 RT @nuicemedia: REVIEW | BIRDS OF PREY | Fantabulous Margot Robbie leads a pack of woke antiheroes to kick all the villainous cishets. The… 23 minutes ago

CapOversight

Capital Oversight Inc 'Birds of Prey' review: Margot Robbie is a killer with a smile https://t.co/PwxRRbyyO5 https://t.co/65KX8SqYaf ^CO 27 minutes ago

harleydraws

Anti War/Pro Birds of Prey RT @jpalmiotti: Birds of Prey emancipates superheroines with a joyful punch https://t.co/JOIgq5RehS via @Polygon 27 minutes ago

nypost

New York Post 'Birds of Prey' review: Margot Robbie is a killer with a smile https://t.co/F3z8NfGCrY https://t.co/xbXR658pvg 34 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cast Talks Working With Margot Robbie On ‘Birds Of Prey’ [Video]Cast Talks Working With Margot Robbie On ‘Birds Of Prey’

“Birds of Prey” hits theatres tomorrow and when ET Canada digital reporter Morgan Hoffman caught up with the cast in London, they admitted to all being in awe of Margot Robbie’s commitment to the..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:45Published

Lucie Donlan parties with Margot Robbie [Video]Lucie Donlan parties with Margot Robbie

Lucie Donlan, Michael Griffiths and Jordan Hames partied with Margot Robbie at her apartment last week and hit it off so well, the 'Birds of Prey' star invited them to hang out with her in Los Angeles.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:10Published

