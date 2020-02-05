McKinnley Jackson NSD intro

- - if you're the top high school - football player, in all of- mississippi... if you're george- county's mc-kinnley jackson...- signing your national letter of- intent... is like signing a - blank - check.- an all-you-can-eat buffet of s-- e-c schools, on your plate... - but - you can only use that to-go box- on just one item... just one- school... just one hat to - wear... for the rest of your- life.

"i'm going to make it short, sweet and simple.

But for the next 3 years, i'll be attending texas a&m."

cheering