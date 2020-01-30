Global  

Mayor Young publishes 10 most cited sanitation violators as part of Clean It Up! Campaign

Mayor Jack Young published a list of the 10 most cited sanitation violators on Wednesday.
BALTIMORE.

AND MAKING THEMSAFER.

LAST WEEK, MAYOR JACKYOUNG LAUNCHED THE "CLEAN ITUP!

CAMPAIGN." AND TODAY, HEGAVE AN UPDATE ON HOW IT'SGOING.

HE SAYS CREWS HAVECLOSED OUT MORE THAN ON━THOUSAND NEW WORK ORDERS,WHILE CLEARING OUT MORE THAN500 OLD ONES.

"We haveidentified individuals andbusinesses who have receivedthe most sanitation violationsin the past year.

And todaywe're going to put thespotlight on them.

This is thetop ten list no one shouldwant to make." HE SAYS THEYHAVE AT LEAST 15VIOLATIONS...AND FINES RANGINGFROM $750 DOLLARS TO $2━THOUSAND.MAYOR YOUNG ALSO ANNOUNCED HISANNUAL SPRING CLEANUP.

IT WILLBE HELD SATURDAY, APRIL 18TH.BALTIMORE CITY RESIDENTS CANCALL ━━1 TO REGIST




