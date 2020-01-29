Global  

One Person Is Dead After A Legionnaires' Case Found At A Senior Living Center

CBS 2's Marissa Parra reports at least one person is dead and two others are ill after a Legionnaires' outbreak in Vernon Hills.
1 dead, 2 sick from Legionnaires’ at Illinois senior center

CHICAGO (AP) — An outbreak of Legionnaires’ disease at a senior living center in suburban Chicago...
